Sling TV Raises Monthly Rates As Fox News And MSNBC Join Lineup

With new channels joining the programming lineup and new features being rolled out, Dish Network’s Sling TV is raising prices.

The internet-delivered bundle’s “Orange” and “Blue” tiers now cost $30 a month, up from $25. It now costs $45 to subscribe to a combination of Orange and Blue, up from $40.

Sling, which got out in front of the pack by launching in 2015, said it has added Fox New Channel, Fox Business Network and MSNBC. The Fox broadcast network is also now live in select markets, and Fox’s FS1 and FS2 sports networks have joined the Blue tier, with the Big Ten Network set to launch in time for the start of the 2020-21 college football season.

The updated pricing reflects not only the added channels but enhanced DVR functionality and other features.

“Sling customers have been clear: they want more live news and sports, and they want a cloud DVR included at purchase – and we listened,” Sling EVP and Group President Warren Schlichting said. “Over the past five years, we have proven our dedication to making Sling an exceptional value with unmatched flexibility. These announcements today are further proof points that Sling is the premier live streaming service.”

Once called “skinny bundle,” services like Sling began as slimmed-down alternatives to pay-TV. Following Sling, DirecTV, Hulu and YouTube entered the sector, which now represents about 10% of the total pay-TV ecosystem. Dish has recently reported solid results from Sling, but some rivals have stumbled or folded up shop entirely. AT&T Now (originally called DirecTV Now) has been consistently shedding subscribers as AT&T has implemented several price hikes. PlayStation Vue, a pay-TV package offered through Sony’s gaming platform, announced earlier this year it was discontinuing its service.