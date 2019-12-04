Sky Strikes First-Look Deal With Sharon Horgan’s ‘Catastrophe’ Co-Producer Merman TV

Sky has inked a first-look deal with Sharon Horgan’s Merman TV. The pay-TV broadcaster has signed a two-year deal with the Catastrophe co-producer.

The deal comes via Sky Studios and includes overhead and development funding as well as a first-look distribution deal.

Merman recently worked with Comcast-backed Sky on Australian co-production Frayed. It will use the money to expand its UK scripted team to develop new drama and comedy projects for Sky.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales for co-developed projects.

Merman was founded by Horgan and Clelia Mountford. It produces series including This Way Up for Hulu/Channel 4, There She Goes for BBC/Britbox and Motherland for BBC2 as well as U.S. shows such as Shining Vale for Starz, Therapy Dog for Fox, Guru for Amazon and Delilah for HBO Max.

Gary Davey, CEO Sky Studios, said, “When we launched Sky Studios we said we wanted to work with Europe’s top creatives, and that’s exactly what Sharon and Clelia are. Together, they have a unique ability to take a sideways look at the ordinary and make it outrageously funny while making you care deeply about their characters along the way. Let’s see what trouble we can cause together.”