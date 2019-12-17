‘Sistas’ Casts Keena Ferguson; Luis Jose Lopez Books ‘SEAL Team’

Keena Ferguson (Atlanta) is set for a recurring role on BET’s new drama series Sistas from BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios. Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, Sistas follows a group of single black females as they navigate their complicated love life, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Ferguson plays Leslie Davenport a no-nonsense, tough private investigator who is hired to investigate a love triangle involving Andi, played by KJ Smith.Ferguson is an NAACP award winner for her one woman show Keena Unbranded and she wrote and directed the HBO-nominated short film Lindon Passing. Her other TV credits include guest-starring roles on Atlanta and S.W.A.T. Ferguson is repped by Scott Zimmerman Management.

Luis Jose Lopez (For the People) has booked a recurring role on the third season of CBS’ military drama series SEAL Team. Starring David Boreanaz, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them. Lopez will play Carlos Ramos, a CIA agent operating under a NOC (Non-Official Cover) who has been discovered/captured by the Venezuelan government. He’s being held captive and risks being moved from South America to Middle East. His previous TV credits include For the People and the miniseries When We Rise, and in film he was seen in Jungle and American Sniper. He’s repped by Ellis Talent Group and McGowan/Rodriguez Management.