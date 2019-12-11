Sinclair Broadcast Group Ends Political Commentary Segments Featuring Boris Epshteyn, Ameshia Cross

Sinclair Broadcast Group is ending its political commentary segments, most prominently those featuring former Trump administration official Boris Epshteyn.

NBC News first reported on Sinclair’s announcement, in which the station group said that it will be devoting more resources to investigative journalism. This Friday will be the final commentary segment featuring Epshteyn and Ameshia Cross, who was hired earlier this year as a Democratic counterweight.

Epshteyn, who has been the network’s chief political analyst, is remaining with the company to work on other efforts.

“I’m thankful to be a part of @WeAreSinclair and to have produced poignant and insightful commentary for these last two plus years. I look forward to continuing to work with this great company,” Epshteyn wrote on Twitter.

The must-run segments ran across Sinclair’s broadcast outlets, which include 193 stations.

“We have to shine a light on our value proposition every quarter hour, in every newscast,” the company said in a statement to its staff, according to NBC News. “Therefore, we will be expanding our local investigative journalism footprint in our daily newscasts. We are excited to dedicate more time in our newscasts to report on critical and relevant issues.”