Silence Breakers Address Weinstein New York Post Interview, Refuse To Let Him “Rewrite His Legacy Of Abuse”; Victims’ Lawyer Responds

It didn’t take long for the Silence Breakers to come forward and release a statement about New York Post‘s interview with the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein who made claims that he was a pioneer in making films for women and by women and express his feelings about being forgotten after 23 women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct.

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again,” said the official statement from the Silence Breakers. “He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.”

The Silence Breakers include Rosanna Arquette, Jessica Barth, Zoe Brock, Rowena Chiu, Caitlin Dulany, Dawn Dunning, Lucia Evans, Louisette Geiss, Louise Godbold, Larissa Gomes, Dominique Huett, Ashley Judd, Katherine Kendall, Jasmine Lobe, Sarah Ann Masse, Rose McGowan, Emily Nestor, Tomi-Ann Roberts, PhD, Erika Rosenbaum, Melissa Sagemiller, Lauren Sivan, Melissa Thompson and Paula Williams

In addition, Douglas H. Wigdor, the attorney for three of Weinstein’s victims that include two Jane Does and Wendil David provided Deadline with a statement in regards to the interview saying: “One cannot feel sorry for Mr. Weinstein while he sits perched in an executive private hospital suite and asks New Yorkers to recognize his prior accomplishments which justifiability have been overshadowed by his horrific actions, his complete failure to accept responsibility, and his recent efforts to force survivors to accept an inadequate and paltry civil settlement. Mr. Weinstein’s latest public relations stunt on the eve of his criminal trial provides even more motivation to continue to prosecute the claims that will expose him for who he is. I personally look forward to cross-examining him once his Fifth Amendment rights are extinguished in the criminal trial.”

Of Wigdor’s three clients, two will will continue to pursue their civil cases against Weinstein despite the purported civil settlement that was reported last week.