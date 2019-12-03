Showtime Ups Austin O’Malia To VP Of Awards And Corporate Affairs

Showtime Networks executive Austin O’Malia has been promoted to vice president of awards and corporate affairs.

The announcement was made today that O’Malia will oversee the company’s marketing and communications awards efforts across all original series, and serve as the main liaison between the network, guilds and awards organizations worldwide.

As part of Showtime’s awards push, O’Malia will lead a team that manages its For Your Consideration events, submissions, filmmaker, producer and award talent relations, along with ad campaigns. O’Malia will also manage corporate giving initiatives.

Over the past few years, he has played a key role in the network’s film festival efforts as Showtime continued its expansion into the unscripted and documentary space with theatrical launches, film campaigns and appearances at Sundance, SXSW, Telluride, Toronto and Tribeca, just to name a few.