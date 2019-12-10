Showtime Tunes Up Docs On Rock Bands New Order, Duran Duran; Trailers Released

Rock bands New Order and Duran Duran will get the documentary treatment on Showtime later this month, the premium cabler announced today. Both films will debut Dec. 27.

See trailers for both documentaries below.

New Order: Decades, part concert and part documentary, will follow the band’s preparations for the re-staging of album So It Goes, a collaboration with artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra during Manchester International Festival 2017. Mike Christie produces and directs, with Dinah Lord serving as executive producer. The film is a Caravan production for Sky Arts.

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know is described as a candid look at the band’s career with previously unseen footage and intimate conversations with the original line-up: singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes. The film highlights the defining moments in the band’s four decade career and a glimpse at what’s next.

The Duran Duran documentary is directed by Zoe Dobson, with David Notman-Watt exec producing. The film is produced by back2back Productions for the BBC. BBC Studios holds distribution rights globally.

New Order: Decades will premiere Friday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know premieres the same night at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Both films debut on Showtime.

Watch the trailers below.



