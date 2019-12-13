Short-Form Mobile Video Service TikTok Hires Former YouTube Exec Richard Waterworth As UK GM

Short-form mobile video service TikTok has hired its first UK boss.

The popular app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, has hired former YouTube exec Richard Waterworth as General Manager for the UK.

Waterworth joined the company, which became the most downloaded app in the U.S. in October 2018, in September to oversee marketing across Europe, Middle East and Africa. He will now oversee UK operations.

Before joining TikTok, he spend nearly a decade with YouTube, looking after regional marketing across EMEA, where he helped launched YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Subscription and YouTube Kids. He previously held senior marketing roles at the broadcaster ITV and the Extreme Sports Channel.

He will also continue to oversee EMEA marketing until a successor in appointed.

Alex Zhu, President of TikTok, said, “Since TikTok launched in the market in 2018, we are encouraged to see how it has become the platform of choice for creators and brands looking for a new way to express themselves. The UK is one of our most important markets and we have been growing and investing in our local business and team here since day one. Richard has already made a huge impact on our company in a very short space of time and combined with his deep industry expertise, I am confident that he is the right person to lead the UK business into its next phase of growth.”

Waterworth added, “The UK is a leading hub for creativity and TikTok’s exponential growth in the market reflects the strong appetite among users and creators for a differentiated platform that offers a fun and genuinely positive space for creativity. In my first few months at the company, I’ve been blown away by the diversity, innovation and scale of our business here and that has reinforced to me that there is nothing else quite like TikTok. I’m truly excited by the opportunity to lead such a dynamic local business and a growing team of talent as we look to further enhance the TikTok experience for our user community.”