Sheffield Doc/Fest Senior Programmer Resigns Following Twitter Allegation

Sheffield Doc/Fest senior programmer Adam Cook has resigned from his role following allegations made on Twitter by a woman claiming to be his former fiancé.

The festival, which investigated the matter this week, said today, “Sheffield Doc/Fest informs that as of yesterday, Adam Cook, our Senior Programmer, handed in his resignation, with immediate effect, which we accepted.

“The artistic direction of the Festival remains with Festival Director Cíntia Gil, and will continue to stand for our fundamental values, and as a platform for reflection, discussion and collective engagement.”

Cook only joined the festival last month to serve under new festival head Cintia Gil. He resigned after a filmmaker claiming to be his former fiancé posted a detailed account of their relationship on Twitter in which she made a number of allegations about Cook’s behavior.

Cook most recently worked at the Vancouver International Film Festival and before that was a programming associate for TIFF and a consultant for Hot Docs.