‘Shazam! 2’ To Take Flight Spring 2022, ‘Sesame Street’ Relocates

Warner Bros. had more release date changes and announcements today in the wake of yesterday’s avalanche of news with dates for Matrix 4 and The Flash.

New Line’s DC Shazam! 2 will open on April 1, 2022 taking the place of an RSVP that the studio had for an untitled WB Event Film. There are no other major studio releases on that date and the date falls prior to Easter that year which is April 17.

In addition, the MGM co-produced Sesame Street film jumps from June 4, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022, the MLK 4-day holiday weekend. The only other pic on that date is 20th Century Fox’s Nimona.

Shazam!, released prior to the Easter holiday this year, was a tentpole for the spring earning over $364M worldwide. Safran Company returns to produce the sequel.