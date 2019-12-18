‘Shadow And Bone’: Netflix Series Adds Seven To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Calahan Skogman, Zoë Wanamaker (Killing Eve), Kevin Eldon (Game Of Thrones), Julian Kostov (Treadstone), Luke Pasqualino (Snatch), Jasmine Blackborow (School’s Out Forever) and Gabrielle Brooks (Young Vic Theatre’s Twelfth Night) round out the recurring cast of Shadow and Bone, Netflix’s eight-part adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows Grishaverse fantasy novels.

The series hails from Eric Heisserer (Bird Box), Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment. The seven actors join previously announced Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Amita Suman and Kit Young, who are set to lead the cast alongside Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head and Simon Sears. Production is underway in Budapest.

Shadow and Bone is set in a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh. A young soldier uncovers a power that finally might unite her country, but as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Heisserer, who also will showrun.

Skogman will play Matthias, a Fjerdan witch hunter raised to despise the Grisha and their magic.

Wanamaker will portray Baghra, a ruthless teacher and trainer, determined to hone the power of each of her charges.

Eldon will play the Apparat, the mysterious spiritual adviser to Ravka’s royal family.

Kostov is Fedyor, a free-spirited Heartrender and loyal follower of General Kirigan.

Pasqualino will portray David, a brilliant Fabrikator who feels most at ease with his nose buried in a scientific treatise.

Blackborow will play Marie, an Inferni who tries to teach Alina the social rules of the Little Palace.

Brooks will portray Nadia, a Squaller who befriends Alina despite opposition from Zoya.

Heiser executive produces with Bardugo and Pouya Shahbazian (the Divergent series) along with Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment.

