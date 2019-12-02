‘Shades Of Blue’ Creator Adi Hasak To Adapt Peter James’ ‘Perfect People’ With Germany’s Leonine & Scandinavian SVOD Viaplay

EXCLUSIVE: Shades of Blue creator Adi Hasak has lined up his next European TV project – an adaptation of Peter James’ psychological thriller Perfect People for Scandinavian streamer Viaplay with German producer Leonine.

The event series is based on James’ book, which was published in 2011, and is a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller and family drama set in the world of genetically-engineered children who, as they hit puberty, are revealed to be not as “perfect” as their designers had intended.

It follows John and Naomi Klaesson, who visit a maverick geneticist, Dr Leo Dettore, on a converted cruise ship in international waters, to choose the genes of their baby, after the death of their four-year-old son from a rare genetic disorder. On returning home to LA, they discover that Naomi is pregnant with twins, but after John drunkenly admits to a journalist that they are having a designer baby, they are hunted by a group of religious fanatics and flee to the UK to get away.

Hasak will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the international co-production, which is planned to shoot in the UK. It will be produced in association with German firm Leonine, the KKR-backed business that brought together Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV, Wiedemann & Berg Film and W&B TV.

It is the latest international series for the Netherlands-born, Israeli-raised Hasak. He is currently working with Viaplay, which is run by Nordic Entertainment Group, on Margeaux, an international drama about the Munich Olympic massacre. Perfect People is planned to begin in 2020 after Margeaux wraps. Kew Media, which is distributing Margeaux, is also involved in Perfect People.

Hasak is also working with Dynamic TV for a U.S. version of another German series Tempel and is developing a U.S. remake of German drama The Last Cop with Red Arrow Studios International and Universal Television. It follows the Jennifer Lopez-fronted cop drama Shades of Blue, which ran for three seasons on NBC, as well as Hasak’s adaptation of Norwegian crime thriller Øyevitne as Eyewitness for USA Network.

“We’ve premiered more than 20 original series on Viaplay this year, and we’re only just getting started. Adi Hasak is a very special talent and we are delighted to be working on an exciting new project together,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer. “Perfect People not only explores a highly topical subject, but will provide a fantastic showcase for the penetrating psychology, relentless tempo and vivid characterization that have typified all Adi’s productions and thrilled audiences around the world.”

Cosima von Spreti, Leonine’s Head of Co-Finance and Co-Production said, “Perfect People is the kind of exciting project we are looking for to continuously expand our slate of international co-productions. We strongly believe in the talent behind this series and are happy to collaborate with such a renowned showrunner as Adi on developing Peter James’ bestselling book into an outstanding television event.”

“I’m thrilled to have Leonine and NENT Group support Adi Hasak’s adaptation of Perfect People into a TV series,” added Peter James, author of Perfect People. “Adi’s shows have a stellar track record, but even more importantly, he is a master storyteller and with his guidance I believe the series is going to touch a nerve as the notion of parents choosing the entire genome of their offspring will soon become fact.”

Hasak is represented by attorneys Patti Felker and David Ryan and in Europe by attorneys Harro von Have and Christoph Fey. James is represented by Blake Friedmann.