Seth Meyers Suspects Donald Trump Only Has Two Emotions

The impeachment process prompted Seth Meyers to psychoanalyze President Donald Trump.

Meyers is certainly no psychologist, but on Monday Night’s episode of NBC’s Late Night, the comedian decided to get inside Trump’s mind.

Meyers kicked off his “Closer Look” segment by explaining that the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against the president on Friday.

“And as CNN reported, Trump is aggravated,” the comic said, before tossing to a clip of CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta offering a bit of analysis.

“A Trump campaign adviser I spoke with earlier today told me simply, the coverage bugs him,” Acosta said about Trump’s reaction to the breathless news coverage of the impeachment battle.

A confused Meyers took issue with Acosta’s assessment of the situation, and suggested someone might be sugarcoating Trump’s reaction.

“Bugs him?” Meyers asked. “I don’t think ‘bugs’ is ever the right word for Trump. He’s never just bugged. He only has two modes — blind rage or spaced out.”