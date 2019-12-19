Sergei Loznitsa’s Stalin Doc ‘State Funeral’ Lands U.S. & UK Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Global streamer MUBI has taken U.S. and UK rights to Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary State Funeral, which explores the impact of the death of Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin in 1953.

The doc premiered at Venice this year and also played Toronto. MUBI will give the film a U.S. theatrical run, starting exclusively at New York’s Lincoln Center from May 1, before streaming it in both the U.S. and UK from May 24.

Comprised of rarely-seen archive footage, the film depicts how the Soviet Union was rocked by the death of Stalin on March 5, 1953. It chronicles how the broadcasters and newspapers revealed the death, the endless procession of mourners in Moscow’s Red Square, the hasty appointment of Malenkov as successor, and the ceremonial burial attended by numerous Soviet leaders.

Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa’s credits include the drama Donbass, which was a critical hit at Cannes in 2018. His company Atoms & Void produced State Funeral and also struck the MUBI deal.

MUBI is primarily known as a curated subscription streaming service with a patented model – it uploads one film per day and removes another, meaning it has a continual rotation of 30 pics at any one time. The company also has a distribution operation that includes some theatrical play, primarily focused on the UK but it has also taken titles for the U.S. including Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda and Lover For A Day. Recently, the outfit has also branched into production, with early credits including Danielle Lessovitz’s Port Authority.

MUBI’s upcoming releases in the UK and Ireland include Kleber Mendonça Filho’s siege thriller Bacurau, Diao Yinan’s neo-noir The Wild Goose Lake, and Pablo Larraín’s Ema.