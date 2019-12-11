‘Seance’: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Actress Madisen Beaty Joins Suki Waterhouse & Inanna Sarkis In Horror

EXCLUSIVE: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Madisen Beaty has joined Suki Waterhouse and Inanna Sarkis in horror Seance, which has been shooting in Canada.

Simon Barrett’s (V/H/S) feature is set in an all-girls boarding school haunted by a vengeful spirit. Beaty will play Bethany, a top student at the school who joins the girls in holding a seance. Waterhouse leads as Camille, a young woman who arrives at the school after a student’s sudden and untimely death and must play detective to solve the mystery.

Dark Castle, HanWay and Ingenious are jointly producing with Addictive Pictures’ John Schoenfelder, Russell Ackerman (Hold The Dark) and Tomas Deckaj. Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong) and Alex Mace are also producing and Hal Sadoff is executive producing for Dark Castle.

Based on a screenplay by Barrett, the project marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and HanWay who have also worked closely on Barrett’s scripts The Guest and You’re Next, both directed by Wingard.

Former roles for Beaty include Freeform’s The Fosters and Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master. She is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.