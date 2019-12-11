Screen Gems Unveils First Project To Get The Greenlight Under Inaugural Horror Short Film Initiative

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier this year, Screen Gems has announced its partnership with Scott Glassgold’s management and production company Ground Control to launch Scream Gems, an initiative to identify up-and-coming director talent and develop high concept horror films through proof of concepts. Now the studio is revealing the first short film to be greenlit under the initiative is Blink, directed and co-written by Spenser Cohen.

Cohen is already an accomplished screenwriter with credits that include Extinction, the Netflix sci-fi film starring

Michael Peña and Lizzy Caplan, as well as Moonfall, which is being directed by Roland Emmerich

Production on Blink is slated to commence in the new year. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Depending on how things play out, Cohen could get the opportunity to write and direct a prospective feature-film version for the studio. Anna Halberg, Cohen’s frequent creative partner who co-wrote the short, will also co-write the feature.

Halberg will produce the short and potential feature alongside Glassgold. Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar, and Dan Primozic will oversee for the studio.

Cohen and Halberg were repped by Verve, Anonymous Content, and McKuin, Frankel Whitehead on the deal.