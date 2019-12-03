‘Schooled’ Gets Full-Season Order At ABC With Tom Hertz & Vanessa McCarthy As New Showrunners

ABC has given a Back 9 order to comedy series Schooled, bringing its sophomore run to a full-season 22 episodes. As part of the pickup, Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy have been named new showrunners of The Goldbergs spinoff, from Sony TV Studios and ABC Studios. They replace Tim Doyle, who has left over creative differences.

Doyle joined as showrunner at the start of Season 2, replacing Marc Firek, who co-created Schooled with The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg and ran it during its freshman season.

Schooled was the last remaining broadcast series awaiting word on a back order. As a midseason entry last season, it had been renewed for a second season with a 13-episode initial order. Its full-season pickup never was in doubt; it just was delayed until series’ producers Sony TV and ABC Studios locked in a new showrunner. While he continues as an active executive producer on both The Goldbergs, now in its seventh season, and Schooled, Goldberg is focused on development under his rich new overall deal with ABC Studios.

“We’re incredibly proud of Schooled and are thrilled to order a full season of this sharp, fresh and funny comedy that has proven to be a consistently strong pairing with its Goldbergs lead-in,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “We’re so grateful to the show’s top-notch cast and crew, and we’re looking forward to bringing more hilarious stories about the teachers and students at William Penn Academy to our viewers.”

Nestled between mothership series The Goldbergs and stalwart Modern Family, Schooled has done solid ratings business in its Wednesday 8:30 PM time slot.

Schooled was one of two new ABC comedy series to debut last midseason which were renewed for a 13-episode second season and slotted on the fall schedule. The other, Bless This Mess, received a back order for six episodes a month ago.

Set in 1990-something, Schooled follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal John Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Rick Mellor (Bryan Callen) and enthusiastic young English teacher CB (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

Created by Goldberg and Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios, a part of Disney TV Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Hertz and McCarthy are executive producers.

Hertz is a comedy veteran who has created multiple series, including the long-running CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement. He joined Schooled at the start of Season 2 as writer/consulting producer.

McCarthy, who started her career on Friends, worked on Hertz’s Rules of Engagement for its entire seven-season run, starting as a producer and rising to executive producer. She has been on Schooled since Day 1 as co-executive producer.

