School Shooting Drama ‘Run Hide Fight’, Made In Secret By ‘Night Of The Living Deb’ Director, To Be First Release From New Genre Label Rebeller

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Rankin, the filmmaker behind Night Of The Living Deb and The Witch Files, has completed a secretive project, Run Hide Fight, about a 17-year-old girl who must use her wits to survive a school-shooting.

Isabel May (Young Sheldon) leads the cast of the action-drama, which filmed in Red Oak, Texas this October and November in a recently closed junior high school. Also starring are Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea) and Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill) as the lead character’s parents. The film sees the protagonist and her fellow classmates attempting to survive an assault from a group of school shooters, who live stream their attack.

Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Olly Sholotan (All American), Cyrus Arnold (Zoolander 2), Britton Sear (Boy Erased), Catherine Davis (S.W.A.T.), Treat Williams (Deep Rising), and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator) are also in the cast.

Related Story Blumhouse Horror Podcast 'Shock Waves' Joins Fangoria Podcast Network

Rankin has been working on the project for several years and, according to the filmmaker, at points had legitimate interest from major Hollywood backers, though ultimately they shied away after the tragic 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, which claimed 17 lives.

Instead, producer Dallas Sonnier of Texas-based outfit Cinestate, stepped in and raised the money independently, keeping the project under-the-radar.

Now, it will become the first film to be released by new label Rebeller, which Cinestate has launched to handle films in what it calls the “outlaw cinema” space, focusing on “genres that Hollywood is ignoring and from scripts that Hollywood is too afraid to touch”.

Rebeller

Rebeller will also function as a culture website and will look to publish books, create podcasts, and host live events. It has hired Sonny Bunch as editor in chief. The company will make Run Hide Fight its debut theatrical release in fall 2020.

Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk produced the pic. Adam Donaghey, Danielle Cox, and Bobby Campbell were executive producers.

“These tragedies are happening with increasing frequency in our society and our divisive public conversation isn’t getting us anywhere,” Sonnier commented. “This movie is not Gus Van Sant’s Elephant. This is a movie that can actually reach a wider audience. I’m keenly aware of the responsibility of producing movies which demand sensitivity in the aftermath of real-world sadness and have extremely high hopes for this socially-relevant and articulate project.”

“Outlaw Cinema is that which is made by people working outside of a system that has grown stifling and conformist, dominated by a few huge brands putting out a limited number of blockbusters every year. The movies that fall under the outlaw label are those that are appreciated by people looking for something a bit different than what is currently offered up at the multiplex,” added Sonny Bunch.

Jane is represented by Paradigm. Mitchell is represented by ICM and attorney Douglas Stone. May is represented by UTA, The Coronel Group and attorney Jeff Frankel. Brown is represented by Gersh. Sholotan is represented by Buchwald. Williams is represented by APA. Crampton is represented by AEFH and Silver J Management. Arnold is represented by APA, Artists First and Crackerjack Mgt. Sear is represented by Paradigm. Davis is represented by APA and McKeon/Myones Entertainment. Kyle Rankin is represented by UTA, Greenlit, and attorney Stephen Clark.