‘Today’ Anchor Savannah Guthrie Undergoes Retinal Surgery Following Toddler’s Inadvertent Eye Poke

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie missed work this morning as she undergoes retinal detachment surgery on her right eye, the result of an accident in which her two-year-old son Charley inadvertently poked the eye with a toy train.

The reason for Guthrie’s absence today was announced on air by hosts Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb. “She’d had some laser treatments so now she’s actually going through the surgery,” Kotb said. “We wish for a very speedy recovery.” (Watch the video below).

Guthrie has kept viewers informed about the incident and her condition for the last few weeks – though she’d missed a couple days last month, she returned to co-host NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade despite the injury. She underwent five laser treatments for the torn retina, and, according to Today, doctors had hoped the treatments would preclude surgery.

The anchor is expected to keep Today viewers updated on her progress, Kotb said. On Dec. 3, Guthrie told viewers that her vision was improving, but blurry, comparing it to wearing only one contact lens.

In an on-air conversation with ophthalmologist Dr. Annie Negrin last week, Guthrie was told that she might be required to position her face in a downward angle for up to three weeks following surgery.

Here is Guthrie speaking with Dr. Negrin, and explaining the accident:



