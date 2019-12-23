Saudi Arabian Court Sentences Five People To Death For Murder Of Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul last year.

The news was first reported by Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV, which also noted that three people were sentenced to prison for the crime.

The kingdom denied that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman or his former top adviser Saud al-Qahtani, had any involved in the murder. Al-Qahtani was previously sanctioned by the United States for his role in the operation.

Mohammed al-Otaibi, who was Saudi consul-general in Istanbul at the time, was also found not guilty and was released from prison.

This comes after Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman denied his involvement in the operation in a 60 Minutes interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell in September. He said he was “absolutely not” involved and called it a “heinous crime”.

Khashoggi was murdered October 2, 2018 when he went to the Saudi consulate in Turkey for marriage documents. Saudi government agents killed him inside the consulate. They allegedly dismembered his body and his remains haven’t been found.

Patrick Melrose producer Two Cities Television and Spotlight producer Topic Studios are working on a drama based on the life and death of Jamal Khashoggi. The two companies have optioned Jonathan Rugman’s The Killing in the Consulate: Investigating the Life and Death of Jamal Khashoggi, which is published this month by Simon & Schuster, for a television adaptation.