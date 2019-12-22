‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Democratic Debate With Maya Rudolph, Jason Sudeikis Cameos

Before Eddie Murphy took the stage on Saturday Night Live for his highly anticipated opening monologue, the show kicked things off with a cold open spoofing Thursday night’s PBS NewsHour/Politico Democratic debate.

The sketch made fun of the debate’s lack of diversity with celebrity cameos; a rapping and dancing Kamala Harris played by Maya Rudolph; and Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump venting about being impeached.

Heidi Gardner starting things off as PBS anchor Judy Woodruff. As for the Democratic contenders, Colin Jost brought back his impression of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and warned he would be in “attack mode.” While Larry David reprised his impression of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

With Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and Rep. Tulsi failing to qualify for the debate, David’s Sanders seemingly apologized for being a white male.

“I’m Bernie Sanders. I’m white, can’t help it,” David quipped.

SNL alum Rachel Dratch returned to play Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former cast member Jason Sudeikis dropped by as former Vice President Joe Biden. Also joining the debate were Bowen Yang as entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Kate McKinnon as Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“My safe word is PBS,” McKinnon said.

As the candidates tried to the get in their talking points, they were interrupted by Alec Baldwin’s President Trump, who crashed the debate to complain about being impeached.

“You think I’m afraid? You think I’m nervous?” Baldwin asked. “What are they gonna do impeach me? Hey losers, impeach me outside.”

Also crashing the face-off was Fred Armisen as former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In real life, Bloomberg failed to qualify for the debate, prompting questions in the SNL skit as to why Armisen was there.

“Well for 30 million dollars, PBS is now owned by viewers like me,” Armisen said, as he held up a tote bag with a PBS logo on it.

Also dropping in was Maya Rudolph, who reprised her impression of Sen. Kamala Harris, who recently dropped out of race.

“Look, I’ll still beat Trump, because when he gets to the Senate Judiciary Committee he’ll wish he never heard my name,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph’s Harris made it clear she was there for a good time, sipping on a martini, firing off a hip hop verse and breaking into a suggestive dance.

As mentioned earlier, Eddie Murphy hosted and Lizzo served as musical guest.