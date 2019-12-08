‘Saturday Night Live’ Skewers “Petty” NATO Cafeteria Gossip In Star-Studded Cold Open

Saturday Night Live re-imagined this week’s hot mic scandal at the NATO conference in London as a bunch of mean kids — instead of world leaders — gossiping in a high school cafeteria.

With Alec Baldwin reprising his portrayal of President Trump, the NBC sketch series brought in Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd and James Corden to play Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, respectively in the cold open.

“Come on. Let’s get some lunch, maybe even a little wine, because we are bad boys,” Rudd declared in an affected French accent as Macron.

With Corden playing a messy-haired Johnson, Baldwin’s Trump thought he had a least one ally when he walked into the cafeteria carrying a lunch tray. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

His buddy Boris, aka Corden, was seated at the “cool kids table” alongside Fallon and Rudd, and wanted nothing to do with Baldwin.

“I’m hanging out with these guys now,” Corden told a crestfallen Baldwin.

The cool kids then began to gossip about the American president.

“Did you see him speak for 45 minutes the other day?” Rudd asked. “It was just supposed to be for a photo.”

Fallon then chimed in and said, “Well, if I looked like him, I would try to distract a photographer too.” The Tonight Show host then took a dig at Baldwin’s waistline, to his face no less.

“By the way, you look thin. Have you lost weight?” Fallon asked, knowing the answer. “Actually, I’ve gained weight,” Baldwin responded.

While the guys wanted nothing to do with Baldwin’s Trump, they invited German Chancellor Angela Merkel, played by Kate McKinnon, to join them. They told her Barack Obama might be stopping by.

“You like like him, right?” she was asked. “I definitely didn’t draw his face on my body pillow or anything,” McKinnon replied.

When Baldwin finally turned to leave the lunchroom bullies, a piece of paper had been taped to his back that read “Impeach Me.”

Cecily Strong also appeared in the sketch as first lady Melania Trump, who was there to denounce bullying while also promoting Peloton, the exercise bikes taking a beating on social media after the company’s commercials went viral.

Jennifer Lopez served as this weekend’s host with Charlotte rapper DaBaby making his SNL debut as musical guest.