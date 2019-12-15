‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip In Households, Steady In Demo With Host Scarlett Johansson

The Dec. 7 edition of Saturday Night Live, with Scarlett Johansson in her sixth turn as host and musical guest Niall Horan, drew a 4.0 Live+Same Day household rating in the 44 local metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters. That was off in households and even in the 18-49 demo from last week’s SNL episode, hosted by Jennifer Lopez (4.2, 1.7).

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks last night, SNL was the #1 show of the night in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters. Contend-wise, having an SNL co-head writer as fiancé likely helps (Johansson talked about her engagement to SNL’s Colin Jost in her monologue), as last night’s episode was one of the strongest in the writing department.

SNL adds significant viewership via time-shifting and gets very strong online viewing of its individual segments. Including older SNL content, the show has amassed 53 million YouTube views for the week of Dec. 8 and ranks #1 in that time-frame across all television competition, according to ListenFirst Media (Excludes Children’s programs and WWE).

Season to date, Saturday Night Live has earned 296 million YouTube views of video clips from the current season, up +31% year over year. The number balloons to 632 million total YouTube views with the inclusion of historical content, which is up +39% year over year.

In addition to the Cold Open, the Hallmark Dating Show and Johansson’s monologue, here are the segments from last night garnering most YouTube views by Sunday morning, Office Apology, about gender politics in office sexual harassment, the opening segment of Weekend Update, and a twisted new take on I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Klaus:





