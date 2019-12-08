‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip With Host Jennifer Lopez, Remain Strong In Households

The Dec. 7 edition of Saturday Night Live, with host Jennifer Lopez and musical guest DaBaby, delivered a 4.2 Live+Same Day household rating in the 44 local metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters. That was off from the last SNL original on Nov. 23, hosted by Will Ferrell (4.3, 2.0).

Since Nielsen changed its methodology starting with Week 2 of SNL this season, this is the show’s highest-rated episode in households, a 0.1 behind the Ferrell-fronted telecast.

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks last night, SNL is the #2 show of the night in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters, behind only Fox’s Ohio State-Wisconsin Big 10 Championship college football.

SNL gets very strong online viewing of its individual segments. The Nov. 23 Saturday Night Live amassed 75 million views for the full week following its live telecast to rank as the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on YouTube during that time-frame, according ListenFirst (Excludes children’s programs and WWE). That marks SNL’ best full week of YouTube viewing ever.

Of last night’s show, besides the NATO Cafeteria cold open, which had crossed the 1 million views by Sunday morning, the most watched video so far is the opening segment of Weekend Update.