‘Saturday Night Live’ Navigates The Politics Of Christmas Dinner With Help From Kate McKinnon’s Greta Thunberg

With Christmas right around the corner, Saturday Night Live made fun of those awkward political discussions many families will have to suffer through on December 25.

For this weekend’s cold open, the NBC sketch comedy series dissected how the conversation shifts in different parts of the country.

The sketch kicked off with Aidy Bryant saying the country is “more divided than ever,” but families have more in common than they think. To prove her point, she hacked into three home cameras for a bird’s-eye view.

First up, a family dinner in San Francisco.

“I’m so happy that everyone flew here for the holidays and I’m even more happy that they did it! They’re impeaching Trump,” Cecily Strong says.

Her family agrees. “I don’t know what took them so long. Trump is a criminal!” adds Kyle Mooney.

“He violated the constitution,” Bowen Yang says. “There has to be consequences.”

It’s the holidays, and, well, you know how dinner table conversations go. #SNL pic.twitter.com/WOf78wMwXq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 15, 2019

It’s a completely different scene in Charleston, South Carolina where a family of Trump supporters is steamed. “Well, they did it. They’re impeaching Trump,” family patriarch Beck Bennett says. “I’m sorry, what crime did he even commit?”

“I guess the crime of being an alpha male who actually gets things done!” Heidi Gardner insists.

Meanwhile in Atlanta, an African-American dad only wants to talk movies and TV.

“Do y’all think Bad Boys III will be good or not?” Kenan Thompson asks his family. “I mean, it’s got to be good, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back together.”

His wife, played by Ego Nwodim, suggests Martin Lawrence has lost his appeal sparking an argument. Their son, played by Chris Redd then says he wants to talk politics, instead of movies.

“Oh you mean, Trump is definitely getting impeached, and then definitely getting re-elected?” Thompson says, before bringing up The Masked Singer.

They then cut back to the family South Caroline and Beck Bennett saying “Obama did way worse stuff than Trump ever did and they didn’t impeach him.”

The sketch moves on to the families discussing the current crop of Democratic contenders.

“You know who I’m starting to like a lot? That Pete Buttigieg,” Thompson says, prompting his family to crack up laughing.

The sketch ends with Bryant saying it really doesn’t matter what the three families think, because the election will be decided in Wisconsin. Then suddenly climate activist Greta Thunberg, played by Kate McKinnon, appears with a scary Christmas message.

“The ice caps will melt and the elves will drown,” McKinnon says. “So merry maybe our last Christmas to all, and Donald Trump step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes at a turtle. I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man, but grow up.”

Marriage Story star Scarlett Johansson hosted this weekend, with Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan serving as musical guest.,