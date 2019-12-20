Sarah Huckabee Sanders Apologizes For Mocking Joe Biden’s Stutter

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary to President Donald Trump, has apologized to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for mocking his lifelong stutter.

After Biden shared an anecdote during last night’s Democratic debate about a young boy who asked his advice in overcoming a stutter – the candidate demonstrated the stutter – Sanders, now a Fox News analyst, tweeted, “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.”

When Twitter commenters pointed out Biden’s long struggle with stuttering, Sanders responded that she “was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment. Simply pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about.”

At the end of the debate, Biden himself responded to Sanders, “I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

Then Sanders did something her old boss never does: She apologized. “I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable,” she tweeted to Biden. “I apologize and should have made my point respectfully.”

The tweets, since deleted, are still floating around Twitter, but here are a couple screen captures:

twitter