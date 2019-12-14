SantaCon Brings Crowds, Mockery, And A Celebrity Stroll To New York

SantaCon arrived in dozens of cities across the nation Saturday, including New York where a massive crowd filled Times Square.

Wearing Santa Claus suits and other red and white costumes; revelers, street performers and tourists braved chilly temperatures for the annual pub crawl.

According to CBS New York, the celebrations (and drinking) started at 10 a.m. between 46th and 47th streets.

Among those seen strolling through the streets was Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane, who posted video of himself on Instagram walking through NYC in a red hat, red turtleneck, white fur coat and sunglasses.

But not everyone was as thrilled about SantaCon as the hip-hop star and fans who greeted him on the streets.

Patti Murin, who plays Princess Anna in “Frozen” on Broadway, took to Twitter to mock the public drunkenness and rowdiness that accompanies New York SantaCon, which is said to be the world’s largest.

“It doesn’t get more Times Square in December than 4 drunk Santas in miniskirts arguing whether to go to McDonalds or Applebee’s,” Murin tweeted.

It doesn’t get more Times Square in December than 4 drunk Santas in miniskirts arguing whether to go to McDonalds or Applebee’s #SantaCon pic.twitter.com/W8xnfxkCHy — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 14, 2019

Actor and comedian David Alan Grier posted a picture of SantaCon revelers on Twitter, along with a bit of biting commentary.

“It’s that time of year once again. It’s @SantaCon here in rainy Manhattan, or as I call it the gathering of the douche bags,” he tweeted.

It’s that time of year once again. It’s @SantaCon here in rainy Manhattan, or as I call it the gathering of the douche bags. 🎅 pic.twitter.com/rAnH0n2r9y — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) December 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told voters they could escape the SantaCon shenanigans by attending her town hall.

“For anyone who wants to run away from Santacon, my monthly town hall starts at 4pm,” she tweeted.

For anyone who wants to run away from Santacon, my monthly town hall starts at 4pm 😉 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 14, 2019

The official SantaCon website says events were planned today in cities including Eureka, California; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; San Antonio, Texas; and Ocean City, Maryland.

The website describes SantaCon as a “charitable” celebration that’s meant to “spread absurdist joy.”

Although last year the joy turned to chaos in Hoboken, New Jersey where 14 people were arrested and four police officers suffered injuries.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante railed against the gathering on Twitter, writing: “Blood @ JohnnyRockets brawl. 2 P.O.’s exposed to combatant’s blood, so they need to be treated. That’s 4 officers needing medical aid, & some wonder why I condemn this day! No other day like it entire yr in @CityofHoboken.”