‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan To Play Paul Newman In Patricia Neal/Roald Dahl Movie Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Outlander star Sam Heughan is to play Paul Newman in the untitled biopic of Patricia Neal and Roald Dahl.

Production wraps this week on the movie, which stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) as American actress Neal and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as her husband, the British children’s author Dahl.

Heughan has joined as screen icon Newman who co-starred with Neal in 1963 classic Hud, for which she won an Oscar and he was Oscar-nominated.

Formerly known as An Unquiet Life, the film charts the early 1960s period when Charlie And The Chocolate Factory author Dahl and Breakfast At Tiffany’s star Neal retreated to the English countryside to bring up their young family. The somewhat unlikely pair – an in-demand Hollywood actress and a burgeoning children’s author – find their relationship put to the test, and ultimately strengthened, by tragic events.

The Align and Goldcrest Features movie is being directed by John Hay (Lost Christmas) and produced by Atticus Films with finance from Align, LipSync and Goldcrest. Goldcrest is repping worldwide rights on the movie, which scored a handful of pre-sales.

Producer Donall McCusker (The Hurt Locker) said, “We are delighted that Sam has joined us, he is the perfect actor to play Paul Newman and a terrific addition to our already wonderful cast.”

Heughan’s most recent movie role was 2018 comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me. He will next be seen starring in the sixth season of hit Starz drama Outlander, which airs in February.

The actor was on Jimmy Fallon last night and played down rumors linking him to the soon-to-be vacant James Bond role. “I can reveal right now that I am not James Bond,” the actor said, before adding, “I’m waiting for the call.”

Align, recently launched by Adrian Politowski and Nadia Khamlichi, has staff in London, Brussels and Luxembourg. The firm has backed movies including Blithe Spirit and Love, Weddings And Other Disasters. LipSyn’s recent post-production investments include Minimata, Colette and Fisherman’s Friends.