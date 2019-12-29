SAG Awards Red Carpet Bleacher Seats Up For Auction Through January 6

Fans who want to see their favorite stars walk the red carpet at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards next month can now bid on bleacher seats. The auction opened December 27 and runs through January 6 at 6 p.m.

Winners will get a chance to take pictures and request autographs from celebrities entering the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. To make a bid, go to www.sagawards.org/auction.

Proceeds from the auction support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, including the foundation’s children’s literacy initiative; its emergency financial and medical assistance programs; scholarships; training seminars; and other initiatives.

Over the past 34 years, the foundation has given out more than $20 million in financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships.

The SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on January 19, 2020.

