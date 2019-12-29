Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

SAG Awards Red Carpet Bleacher Seats Up For Auction Through January 6

Got A Tip? Tip Us

SAG Awards Red Carpet Bleacher Seats Up For Auction Through January 6

SAG Awards Bleachers. The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jan 2017 Sterling K. Brown takes a selfie with fans at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, in Los Angeles 29 Jan 2017 Image ID: 9242029lu Featured in: The 23rd Annual SAG Awards - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jan 2017 Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Fans who want to see their favorite stars walk the red carpet at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards next month can now bid on bleacher seats. The auction opened December 27 and runs through January 6 at 6 p.m.

Winners will get a chance to take pictures and request autographs from celebrities entering the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. To make a bid, go to www.sagawards.org/auction.

Proceeds from the auction support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, including the foundation’s children’s literacy initiative; its emergency financial and medical assistance programs; scholarships; training seminars; and other initiatives.

Over the past 34 years, the foundation has given out more than $20 million in financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships.

The SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on January 19, 2020.

For a full list of the nominees, click here.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad