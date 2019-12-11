SAG Awards Nominations Livestream – Watch The Hopefuls For 26th Annual Acting Honors

The SAG Awards nominations will be unveiled live today, and you can watch the livestream above starting at 7 a.m. PT.

Superstore‘s America Ferrera and The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira will read the nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The reveal also will air live on TNT, TBS and truTV and stream at tntdrama.com/sag-awards, truTV.com and sagawards.org.

Robert De Niro, star of The Irishman and one or two other movies you’ve probably heard of, will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. The show’s producers said last week that Leonardo DiCaprio will present the honor to him.

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions is teaming with Avalon Harbor Entertainment to produce the 2020 SAG Awards, which will be handed out January 19 — a week earlier than this year’s affair.

Speaking of which, the big feature winner at the 2019 SAG Awards was Black Panther, which took the marquee ensemble trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. It went on toe scoop a Best Picture Oscar nom but lost out to Green Book.

On the TV side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first show to sweep the SAG Awards’ TV comedy categories since 30 Rock turned the trick in 2008.