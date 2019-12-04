SAG Awards: America Ferrera & Danai Gurira Will Reveal Nominations

Superstore‘s America Ferrera and The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira are set to unveil the nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards next week. The duo will unveil the trophy hopefuls December 11 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The reveal will air live at 7 a.m. PT on TNT, TBS and truTV and stream at tntdrama.com/sag-awards, truTV.com and sagawards.org.

The SAG Awards noms will kick off with stunt ensemble honors nominees, announced at 6:50 a.m. by SAG Awards Committee Chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee Member Elizabeth McLaughlin during a live webcast on sagawards.tntdrama.com and sagawards.org.

Ferrera stars in the NBC comedy Superstore, which is airing its fifth season, and toplined the ABC comedy Ugly Betty for its four seasons from 2006-10, winning the Lead Actress Emmy and Golden Globe Award for her role in 2007. She also has an NAACP Image Award and multiple Imagen and ALMA Awards on her resume. She also voices Astrid in the How to Train Your Dragon films.

Gurira plays Michonne on The Walking Dead, which is airing its 10 season on AMC. She also played Okoye in the Marvel Universe films Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infitnity Wars and Black Panther. She also was the first black woman to write a play produced on Broadway, earning a Best Play Tony nom for Eclipsed in 2016.