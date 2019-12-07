Ryan Reynolds Comes Up With The “Peloton Girl’ Aftermath For His Gin Brand

Facebook

The internet community has been very worried about the actress in that Peloton commercial, the one where the gift of a stationary bicycle seems to increase the anxiety levels in the eyes of a woman seeking to please her controlling husband.Never fear. She now has Deadpool on her side.Actor Ryan Reynolds , who plays the superhero, has enlisted the desperate housewife from Peloton in a new commercial for his Aviation Gin brand. In the commercial, the actress – who, so far, has been in the actress protection program and has not been identified – is shown, perhaps post-workout, being consoled by some understanding girlfriends at a bar.

The Deadpool star’s commercial seemingly picks up where Peloton’s ad left off.

We begin with the camera focused squarely on Peloton Girl’s dazed face. She is seated between two friends and appears to be in shock, no doubt after finally realizing the implications of her husband’s gift. She takes a drink and says, “This gin is really smooth.”