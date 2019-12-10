Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sony Pictures Television Acquires ‘Octonauts’ & ‘Peter Rabbit’ Producer Silvergate Media In $195M Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley To Host Quibi Show Made By The Producers Of ‘Project Runway’

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Zoey Grossman

British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is to host and executive produce a Quibi show in which she will spotlight icons of the beauty world.

The show will be made by Alfred Street Industries, the production company founded by Project Runway producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz after they left Magical Elves earlier this year.

Huntington-Whiteley will get up close and personal with beauty industry trailblazers, telling the story behind some of the biggest breakthrough products in history through interviews and visually compelling beauty segments.

Lipsitz, Cutforth, Dan Volpe and Kim Ray are executive producers for Alfred Street Industries. Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Berg also serve as executive producers.

Lipsitz and Cutforth said: “Rosie is a remarkable talent whose expertise in both beauty and business makes her the ideal guide to the success stories of industry titans, as well as budding stars.”

Streamer Quibi launches on April 6, 2020, and is the creation of Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. It will cost $4.99 a month with ads, and $7.99 without them.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad