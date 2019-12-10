Rosie Huntington-Whiteley To Host Quibi Show Made By The Producers Of ‘Project Runway’

British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is to host and executive produce a Quibi show in which she will spotlight icons of the beauty world.

The show will be made by Alfred Street Industries, the production company founded by Project Runway producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz after they left Magical Elves earlier this year.

Huntington-Whiteley will get up close and personal with beauty industry trailblazers, telling the story behind some of the biggest breakthrough products in history through interviews and visually compelling beauty segments.

Lipsitz, Cutforth, Dan Volpe and Kim Ray are executive producers for Alfred Street Industries. Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Berg also serve as executive producers.

Lipsitz and Cutforth said: “Rosie is a remarkable talent whose expertise in both beauty and business makes her the ideal guide to the success stories of industry titans, as well as budding stars.”

Streamer Quibi launches on April 6, 2020, and is the creation of Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. It will cost $4.99 a month with ads, and $7.99 without them.