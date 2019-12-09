Roger Ailes To Have Outsized Golden Globe Presence As ‘Bombshell’ & ‘The Loudest Voice’ Score Noms

Roger Ailes’ shadow continues to loom large in U.S. politics but the Fox News boss will also have a presence at the 77th Golden Globe Awards after two separate projects about the controversial newsman scored nominations.

Feature film Bombshell and Showtime mini-series The Loudest Voice each picked up two nominations – marking an unusual moment when projects from the big-screen and the small-screen covering the same subject are nominated at the same time.

On the television side, Crowe, who plays Ailes, has been nominated for best actor in a limited series and will come up against Catch-22’s Christopher Abbott, The Spy’s Sacha Baron Cohen, Fosse/Verdon’s Sam Rockwell and Chernobyl’s Jared Harris.

John Lithgow, who plays Ailes in Bombshell, however, was not nominated. It would have been particularly unusual for two actors to be up for awards for their different takes on the same real-life figure.

Similarly, neither A-list actress who portrayed Gretchen Carlson, a key figure in Ailes’ demise – Nicole Kidman in Bombshell and Naomi Watts in The Loudest Voice – was nominated.

The Loudest Voice was also nominated for best television limited series or motion picture made for television. The seven-part series, which is produced by Blumhouse Television for Showtime is up against Hulu’s Catch-22, FX’s Fosse/Verdon, HBO’s Chernobyl and Netflix’s Unbelievable.

Charlize Theron, the star and driving force as producer behind Bombshell, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a drama, where she will go up against Harriet’s Cynthia Erivo, Marriage Story’s Scarlett Johansson, Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan and Judy’s Zellweger.

Theron plays Megyn Kelly in the Jay Roach-directed picture, written by Charles Randolph. However, there was no chance of two Megyn Kelly characters being nominated in film and TV as the Kelly character is absent from the Showtime mini-series.

Margot Robbie was nominated in the supporting drama actress role. Similarly, there was little crossover with the television series as Robbie plays Kayla Pospisil, a fictional Fox News associate producer. She will go up against Marriage Story’s Laura Dern, Hustlers’ Jennifer Lopez, The Report’s Annette Bening and Richard Jewell’s Kathy Bates.

While both projects cover Ailes’ downfall – the Fox News Chairman and CEO resigned in July 2016 following allegations that he had engaged in sexual harassment, The Loudest Voice, which is based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice In The Room also looks at how Ailes got to where he was and other peculiarities including his purchase of local Putnam County newspapers.

Last month, Bombshell director Jay Roach told Deadline that Theron was the movie’s “fearless leader” and a “monster in terms of just the fierceness and tenacity”.