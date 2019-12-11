Musician And ‘The Masked Singer’ Star Robin Thicke Signs With ICM Partners

Robin Thicke, a five-time Grammy award nominee, actor, and one of the stars of The Masked Singer has inked a deal with ICM Partners for representation in all areas, the agency announced Wednesday.

Thicke launched his solo music career in 2003, and two years later he found commercial success with the chart-topping ballad “Lost Without U.”

He reached international success in 2013 with the hit “Blurred Lines.” The platinum-selling track featuring feat. T.I. & Pharrell, climbed to #1 on the Billboard Top 200. The single also made history when it sat at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. In the aftermath, Thicke became “the first artist to simultaneously occupy #1 on the Hot 100 and Top 200 since 2012.”

While “Blurred Lines” became a smash hit, it also sparked a years-long copyright infringement battle with Marvin Gaye’s estate.

Thicke has since moved on, and earlier this year released the single “That’s What Love Can Do.” The soulful song features horns, strings, finger-snaps, guitar and piano.

“It’s about always believing in love to its fullest capabilities,” Thicke said of his new single. “It’s also about using love to overcome challenges and be a better father, partner, and man. ‘That’s What Love Can Do’ speaks to where I’m at. When you listen to my new music, I hope you feel the same way I do — which is rejuvenated.”

Fans can also catch him as a featured panelist on Fox’s hit reality competition series The Masked Singer.

The singer-songwriter is managed by Roc Nation and his attorney is Jaimie Roberts. He joins ICM Partners from UTA.