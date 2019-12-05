Robert Schwentke Attached To Direct ‘Behind Closed Doors’ For Stone Village

EXCLUSIVE: Director Robert Schwentke has attached to direct Behind Closed Doors, a psychological thriller adaptation of the British novel by B.A. Paris. The film will be produced by Stone Village’s Scott Steindorff & Dylan Russell, Scott Delman and Ulf Israel from Senator.

The project will be written while Schwentke directs the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes. David Boies and Joel Falderon will be exec producers.

St. Martin's Press

Published by St. Martins in the US and Harper Collins in the UK, Behind Closed Doors has sold over 2 million copies in those countries alone. The novel revolves around Jack and Grace, a seemingly perfect couple. He’s an accomplished lawyer, she’s a flawless homemaker, gardener and cook who dotes on her disabled younger sister. As the story unfolds, dark truths in an abusive relationships reveal themselves.

Schwentke has directed The Divergent Series, Red and The Time Traveler’s Wife. He’s repped by WME, Jackoway Austen Tyerman and LBI Entertainment.

Next up for Stone Village is HBO Max series Station Eleven, a post-apocalyptic limited drama that will star Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel. Steindorff, Delman and Russell are exec producing the series with showrunner Patrick Somerville and Hiro Murai, latter of whom is directing.