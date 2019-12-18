Robert Patrick, Nick Stahl And Tony Hale Among 6 Set For Psychological Horror ‘What Josiah Saw’

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Patrick (Terminator 2, The Laundromat), Nick Stahl (Sleepwalking, Night Blooms), Scott Haze (Venom, 12 Mighty Orphans), Kelli Garner (Lars and the Real Girl, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Jake Weber (Midway, 13 Reasons Why) and Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development) will star in Vincent Grashaw’s forthcoming psychological horror What Josiah Saw, which as recently wrapped principal photography in Oklahoma.

Scott Haze, Kelli Garner and Jake Weber Shutterstock

Written by Robert Alan Dilts, What Josiah Saw tells the story of a family with buried secrets who reunite at a farmhouse after two decades to pay for their past sins. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps.

“I felt if I was ever going to do a film which scared people it would need to be one grounded in a reality that was relatable, said Grashaw. “It was one of the most unique and terrifying scripts I’d ever come across and I can’t wait to share this one with an audience.”

Randomix Productions’ Ran Namerode is producing alongside Beth Elise Hawk through her shingle, Gemini Girls Productions. Bernie Stern and Vincent Grashaw are also producing. Angelia Adzic and Cole Payne are executive producers.

Patrick is repped by Gersh and Coronel Group; Nick Stahl is repped by LINK Entertainment and Fuller Law; Haze is repped by CAA, Thruline Entertainment, and attorney Darren Trattner; Garner is repped by Gersh and More/Medavoy; Weber is repped by Peg Donegan and Kimberly Hines at Framework Entertainment and Barry McPherson at APA; and Hale is repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.