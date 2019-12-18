Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino & Michelle Krusiec Join Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino and Michelle Krusiec are set for guest-starring roles in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix limited drama series Hollywood. They join previously announced leads Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss and David Corenswet.

Few details are known about the series, which Murphy calls “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” It is believed to be set in the 1940s and center on three lead characters — played by Pope, Criss and Corenswet.

Reiner will play Ace Amberg, Sorvino will portray Jeanne Crandall and Krusiec will play Anna May Wong, Hollywood’s first Chinese/American movie star. No other character details are being revealed.

Murphy co-created the series with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan. Principal photography got underway this past summer, with Pope, Criss and Corenswet all exec producing in addition to starring. Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor co-star.

Two-time Emmy-winning actor and director Reiner most recently produced, directed and starred in 2017 feature film Shock and Awe. He’s repped by ICM Partners.

Oscar and Golden Globe winner for Mighty Aphrodite, Sorvino was most recently seen opposite Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani in the feature film Stuber and in the Audience network series Condor, opposite William Hurt and Max Irons. She’s repped by APA and Circle of Confusion.

Krusiec, best known for her role in the lesbian romantic comedy Saving Face, directed by Alice Wu, recently starred in the Off-Broadway play Wild Goose Dreams. She can next be seen starring in the supernatural thriller The Uncanny, the comedy drama The Gift and feature film Tiger Mom. She’s repped by Thruline Entertainment and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.