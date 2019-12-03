Roadside Attractions Acquires Robert Dugoni’s Spy Thriller ‘The Eighth Sister’ For Television

Indie feature studio Roadside Attractions, a Lionsgate sister company, is continuing its push into scripted television, acquiring Robert Dugoni’s bestelling and critically acclaimed spy thriller The Eighth Sister to develop as a series.

Set in present-day US and Russia, The Eighth Sister, the first book in a planned series, follows Charles Jenkins, a long-retired African American CIA case-officer who is re-engaged by his former bureau chief to run a top-secret mission in current day Moscow, only to find himself running for his life and possibly betrayed by his own country.

Roadside Attractions’ head of television Jennifer Berman will executive produce the project, along with Roadside Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. Dugoni will also serve as an executive producer on the series. The Eighth Sister was published in April by Thomas & Mercer.

“Robert Dugoni’s amazing book The Eighth Sister explores the real-world tensions and spy tradecraft of today’s international politics in a thrilling way, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to audiences,” said Berman. “Our push into television is allowing us to reach more deeply and broadly into stories and ideas that we find exciting and important, and this is a perfect example of acquiring a bestseller that could not be more timely or topical and tailor made for a series format.”

Roadside Attractions is currently producing Lionsgate’s Dear White People series for Netflix, the television adaptation of Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions’ original film, and has recently wrapped the international action-adventure series Professionals, starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling.

On the feature film side, Roadside Attractions is behind several Award season contenders including Judy, starring Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland, and The Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen.

The deal was brokered by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company on behalf of Meg Ruley of Jane Rotrosen Agency, with attorney Christine Cuddy of Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo LLP. Raymond Tambe of Ziffren Brittenham LLP represented Roadside Attractions.