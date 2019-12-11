Ridley Scott, Anton, Stigma Films Team For Quibi Gaming Thriller ‘CURS_R’

Ridley Scott is partnering with financier-producer Anton and UK production outfit Stigma Films on CURS_R, a short-form thriller series that has been set up at Quibi.

Written by Simon Allen, whose credits include the recent big budget Das Boot remake, the show will follow a broke student who, in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize, plays an obscure 1980s survival computer game. Ater a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her own life as the game locks her into an inescapable cycle of horror.

Toby Meakins, who has made a series of horror short films with writer Allen, has signed to direct. Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films, whose credits include the big-grossing Universal pic Yesterday and upcoming Sundance horror Amulet, is lead producing with Anton and Scott Free. Ridley Scott and Simon Allen are executive producers.

The project marks the latest in a prolific spate of announcements from short-form platform Quibi, with Deadline getting the scoop on three updates on Quibi projects yesterday: the Gabrielle Union executive produced comedy Black Coffee, comedic action thriller Action Scene with Kevin Hart, and sci-fi thriller Code 8. The Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded service goes online April 6, 2020.

“With all of the many platforms on which one can now show content, including the groundbreaking new format at Quibi, this is an extraordinary time to be a filmmaker. We are very much looking forward to working with Jeffrey Katzenberg and his Quibi team, as well as with these very talented filmmakers, Toby and Simon, to create a series that promises to break new boundaries in the horror genre,” said Ridley Scott.

Anton’s CEO and founder Sebastien Raybaud added: “Simon and Toby are extraordinarily talented filmmakers and have proven success in the short-form horror genre. The visionary teams at Scott Free, Stigma Films, and Quibi will no doubt ensure a groundbreaking series.”

Anton’s work includes co-financing the Paddington franchise, and on the TV side series including McMafia and the upcoming North Water. The company’s in-house production arm is working on titles including Greenland, with Gerard Butler, The Night House, with Rebecca Hall, and Naked Singularity with John Boyega.