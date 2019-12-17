Rideback TV Incubator Prepping For Its Sophomore Year In 2020

The Rideback TV Incubator, the inclusion-focused writers program launched last year by Dan Lin’s Rideback and MRC, will begin taking applications next month for its sophomore session.

The incubator, whose core mission is to creatively and financially support writers from different backgrounds as they create their own series for premium cable or streaming, will accept applications from January 13-19 (they can be submitted here). The Rideback TV Incubator’s second go-round will run April 1-September 30.

Rideback/MRC

The Rideback TV Incubator offers a $200,000, six-month residency program to a curated group of five

writers who have each previously been staffed on series at the executive story editor level or higher and want to create their own dramatic show in a supportive and inspiring environment, the companies said. Creators are paired with experienced showrunners and/or executive producers who act as mentors, and also get feedback from their fellow Creators. Participants will work out of Rideback Ranch, a creative campus in L.A.’s Historic Filipinotown that provides dedicated workspace and other amenities.

Executive Director Elsie Choi will continue to oversee the program and work in partnership with the Rideback TV group headed by Lindsey Liberatore, EVP Television for Rideback. The Incubator uniquely incorporates the writers’ room starting from the ideation stage of development.

“We are committed to helping writers develop their creative vision, learn to sell their shows and understand what it means to be a creator in today’s competitive landscape,” Choi said.

The goal for each creator in the program is to generate a market-ready project. Each project that goes forward will be produced by Rideback, with financing and other studio support by MRC, which is funding the Rideback TV Incubator. Creators whose projects successfully move to series become executive producers and are awarded writing credits as determined by the WGA. Producer-mentors will be attached to their respective projects as executive producers. Rideback and MRC will jointly bring series-ready projects to market, with an option of adding other elements.

“The second year of the Rideback TV Incubator will again provide an inclusive mix of voices with the collaborative power of a writers room from Day 1,” said Lin, founder and CEO of Rideback. “The creative process is greatly enhanced through this unique community of creators and producers all supporting one another.”