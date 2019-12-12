Richard Shepard Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and DGA Award-winning writer-director Richard Shepard has signed with CAA.

The veteran helmer has directed nine television pilots that have gone to series, including Criminal Minds, Ugly Betty, for which he won an Emmy, Rosewood, Salem, Sweetbitter, and the upcoming musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist starring Jane Levy, premiering on NBC in January. Shepard also directed 12 episodes of the Golden Globe Award-winning HBO series Girls, including the controversial “American Bitch” episode, for which Matthew Rhys received an Emmy nomination.

Shepard’s feature films as writer/director include the 2018 horror film The Perfection, starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning for Netflix; the black comedy Dom Hemingway, starring Jude Law and Richard E. Grant for Fox Searchlight; and the Golden Globe nominated The Matador, starring Pierce Brosnan and Greg Kinnear.

Shepard’s short film Tokyo Project starring Elisabeth Moss premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and was bought by HBO. His Emmy-nominated documentary I Knew It Was You: Rediscovering John Cazale, also aired on HBO.

Shepard continues to be repped by manager Tom Lassally at 3Arts and lawyers Alan Wertheimer, Karl Austen and Kimberly Jamie.