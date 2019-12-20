Richard Price, Acclaimed Crime Writer, To Receive WGA East’s Ian McLellan Hunter Award

Richard Price, the acclaimed screenwriter of The Color of Money and co-creator of HBO’s limited series The Night Of, will be the recipient of the WGA East’s Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement. The award will be presented February 1 at the 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards at New York’s Edison Ballroom.

‘The Color of Money’

The author of nine novels, Price joined the guild in 1984 after writing the screenplay for The Color of Money, which was directed by Martin Scorsese, starred Paul Newman and Tom Cruise and earned Price an Oscar nomination. He worked with Scorsese again in 1987 for his segment in New York Stories, a three-part film that also featured contributions from Francis Ford Coppola and Sofia Coppola, and Woody Allen.

Widely acclaimed for writing some of the most thought-provoking crime dramas, Price ‘s film work throughout the 1990s continued to receive critical and box office success. He wrote the original screenplay for Al Pacino’s 1989 New York City-noir film Sea of Love; 1993’s crime-comedy Mad Dog and Glory; 1994’s Kiss of Death; and 1995’s Clockers, which he adapted from his novel, with co-writer/director Spike Lee.

Price joined the writing staff of the HBO series The Wire during its third season in 2006 and would go on to win the a Writers Guild Award for his work on the show’s fifth and final season.

The Night Of HBO

In 2015, Price collaborated with Steven Zaillian to co-create and co-write the eight-part HBO limited series The Night Of, which would win five Emmy Awards, earn another eight Emmy nominations, and a Writers Guild Award nomination. In 2016, he reteamed with The Wire creator David Simon and writer-producer George Pelecanos on the HBO series The Deuce, garnering another Writers Guild Award nomination for his work on season one. On January 12, HBO will release Price’s new limited series The Outsider, which he adapted from the Stephen King novel.

The award is named after longtime WGA East member Ian McLellan Hunter, who fronted for Dalton Trumbo during the Hollywood Blacklist before he was blacklisted himself. Past recipients include Tom Fontana, Geoffrey Ward, Andrew Bergman, John Sayles, Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, John Waters, Richard LaGravenese, John Patrick Shanley and Nora Ephron.