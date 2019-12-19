‘Richard Hammond’s Big’: Science Channel Sets Premiere Date & Reveals Travel Plans For Global Adventure Series

EXCLUSIVE: Science Channel has set the premiere date for Richard Hammond’s Big and the Discovery-owned cable network revealed details of The Grand Tour host’s global adventure.

The network will premiere the nine-part series on February 12 at 10pm. This comes after the show’s launch in the UK, where it will premiere on Discovery UK on January 15.

In the series, Hammond will travel around the world from the UK, U.S., Italy, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands to explore the planet’s biggest structures and machines and the ways engineers have supersized the world.

He will visit the world’s biggest car factory in Wolfsburg, Germany where space and technology allows one enormous Volkswagen car plant to churn out a new car every 16 seconds, as well as to the Austrian mega-dam that features dozens of tunnels and passageways hidden within a dam wall while withstanding an incredible 200M tons of water.

Elsewhere, he will also explore the world’s longest railway connection – the Brenner Base Tunnel – in the heart of the Austrian/Italian alps, the Marie Maersk container ship which sails from Asia to Europe carrying 18,000 containers weighing in at an incredible quarter of a million tons, as well as the US Air Force’s biggest cargo plane which has broken more world records than any other cargo plane ever built.

Richard Hammond’s Big was commissioned for Discovery by Vice President, Original Content, Factual, Victoria Noble, with Oliver Wilson as Executive Producer. The series is produced by Hammond’s Chimp Productions with Andrew Barron as Series Producer and Michael Massey as Executive Producer. Caroline Perez serves as Executive Producer for Science Channel.

“I love making engineering shows because I’m fascinated by the science and people behind some truly amazing feats,” said Hammond. “Whether it’s a container ship a quarter of a mile long or the longest rail tunnel in the world 2km under the Alps, or a massive hydroelectric dam, or an oil platform – once you get to a giant scale, how does that change how it works? And what is it like to live and work with?”