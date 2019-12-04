Richard Greenberg’s ‘The Perplexed’ Rounds Out Off-Broadway Cast With Gregg Edelman & Eric William Morris

Click to Skip Ad
Gregg Edelman, Eric William Morris Courtesy of MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Richard Greenberg’s The Perplexed has completed its cast with Gregg Edelman (City of Angels, Into the Woods) and Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy).

With previews at the major Off Broadway venue set to begin Feb. 11 and opening March 3, Edelman and Morris join the previously announced cast of Patrick Breen, Margaret Colin, Tess Frazer, Anna Itty, Ilana Levine, Zane Pais, JD Taylor and Frank Wood.

To be directed by MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, the new work from the Take Me Out playwright follows two families whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades.

The synopsis: The families gather in the massive library of a Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony?

