‘Reno 911!’ Revival Gets Green Light At Quibi

Reno 911! is making a comeback. Quibi has given a green light to a seventh season of the beloved comedy series from Comedy Central Productions.

Creators and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon all are attached to write and headline the revival. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce the series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The critically acclaimed series ran for six seasons from 2003-2009 on Comedy Central. The mockumentary-style parody of law enforcement documentary shows let viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line.

“Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate,” said Thomas Lennon, writer and star. “Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

“We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series Reno 911! to the world,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s Co-Heads of Original Content. “Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call.”

“I couldn’t say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing Reno 911! is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again,” said Doug Herzog, Quibi.

Reno 911! is produced by Comedy Central Productions, Comedy Central’s new studio-production arm.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020.