René Auberjonois Dies: ‘Benson’ And ‘Star Trek’ Actor Was 79

René Auberjonois, an actor who rose to prominence with roles on such hit television shows as Benson and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles of metastatic lung cancer, the Associated Press reported. He was 79.

Auberjonois was a character actor and performed in theater of the 1960s. He made the transition to cinema in the 1970s, and appeared on a string of popular television series in the 1980s and ’90s.

The actor was born in New York in 1940. He graduated from Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon. Auberjonois later decided to pursue a career as a perform, joining theater companies and landing three roles on Broadway in 1968, including playing the Fool in a long-running version of King Lear.