Holiday Film ‘Rekindling Christmas’ From Rio Vista Universal Sets Main Cast

Upcoming holiday film Rekindling Christmas has cast Raini Rodriquez, Ashley Atwood, and child actor Christian Ganiere.

The feature comes from Rio Vista Universal and is set to begin filming next month in Bryan, Texas.

Bestselling author and screenwriter Rebekah R. Ganiere wrote the screenplay based on her romance novel by the same name.

Her husband, James Ganiere, is producing and directing the film. James also produced the 2013 movie The Shift starring Danny Glover, and the ongoing miniseries Class Act.

This is the first time the two have worked together on the same project with their son Christian (in the role of TJ Marshall). Christian is a child actor best known for his roles on NBC’s Days of Our Lives and in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Atwood (Hell on the Border, The Poison Rose) will play Annika Marshall (TJ’s mother), and Rodriquez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) has been cast as Carrie.

Bonnie Emerson is co-producing the film.