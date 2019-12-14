‘Reef Break’ Starring Poppy Montgomery Canceled By ABC After One Season

Reef Break, the crime drama headlined by former Unforgettable and Without a Trace star Poppy Montgomery, which had a 13-episode run on ABC this past summer, will not be returning to the network.

The cancelation of the series, produced by ABC Studios International, comes on the heels of Disney Television Studios’ move to reevaluate its overseas strategy which included the shutdown of the UK-based ABC Studios International led by Keli Lee.

ABC Studios is not expected to shop Reef Break elsewhere.The series had been originally ordered by France’s M6, with ABC joining as US distributor.

Montgomery executive produced the series, which was based on her idea, along with Ken Sanzel, who was the writer/showrunner.

Reef Break was an action drama starring Montgomery as Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise.

It was ABC Studios International’s second global commission after the Ioan Gruffudd-fronted Australian crime drama Harrow, and the first to get U.S. distribution.Harrow was recently renewed fore Season 3 by Australia’s ABC.

Sanzel already has moved on, he is the writer/executive producer of drama The International, from The Expendables and Rocky IV co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, which has a put pilot commitment at CBS.