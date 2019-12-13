Fox’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Loses Yards In Season Finale; ABC’s ‘Great American Baking Show’ Returns Cooler

Fox’s season-finale broadcast of , which saw the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson put on a show of his own, scored a 2.6 rating and 9.33 million viewers to finish as Thursday’s top-rated and most-watched show in primetime.

Still, the Ravens’ 42-21 victory over the New York Jets, in which Ravens QB Jackson made his claim for NFL MVP with a five-touchdown night, took a big hit from last week’s Dallas Cowboys-Chicago Bears game, which hit season highs. As usual, though, expect adjustments to last’s night’s game in Nielsen’s final numbers.

Elsewhere in primetime, CBS finished second to Fox in both the demo and total viewers Thursday thanks to its comedy lineup and Evil (0.5, 5.63M), which was even. Young Sheldon (1.0., 8.21M) paced the network despite ticking down a tenth, as did the The Unicorn (0.7, 5.62M). Mom (0.7, 6.19M) was even, and Carol’s Second Act (0.6, 5.00M) gained.

NBC mixed specials amid its regular programming, leading off with the third and final night of Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (1.0, 5.89M), even with Wednesday’s special. New episodes of Superstore (0.6, 2.83M), down a tenth, and Perfect Harmony (0.4, 1.80M), even, led into A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy (0.3, 1.68M).

ABC went with a lineup that included specials Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (0.6, 3.72M) and Toy Story That Time Forgot (0.6, 2.64M), followed by the two-hour season premiere of The Great American Baking Show (0.5, 2.88M), down a tenth from last year’s debut episode.

The CW’s fresh Supernatural (0.3, 1.11M) and Legacies (0.3, 930,000) were steady.